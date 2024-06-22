A statement issued by the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Friday, (June 21) has outlined details of an Interim High Court Injunction, which sets out that the owners of the land on Porters Road in Nantyglo shall not develop the site, bring caravans or mobile homes on the site, or reside on the site without the appropriate planning permission.

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent Council, said: "We have previously issued statements in relation to a piece of land in Nantylgo where land development had taken place in the absence of planning permission from Blaenau Gwent Council.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council have obtained a further High Court Injunction to stop any occupation or building work at the site without the necessary permissions. (Image: Google)

"A Temporary Stop Notice was served to the landowners and interested parties on the April 5, 2024 using the relevant powers under the Town & County Planning Act 1990."

The injunction, obtained by the Council, outlined that the landowners shall not:

carry out or cause to be carried out on the Land any engineering works or acts of development without the prior grant of planning permission, including in the form of the erection of any building or other structure or by way of material change of use.

bring onto the Land any touring caravan, mobile home, or any other moveable structure save that six touring caravans stationed on the land at the date of this interim injunction

The spokesperson for the Blaenau Gwent Council, went on to say: "The Interim High Court Injunction also stated that other than the landowners no person shall reside in or take up occupation (including by staying overnight) of any of the touring caravans permitted to be retained on the land.

"The Interim High Court Injunction granted on Wednesday 1st May 2024 was a temporary order, with the matter returning to the High Court on Friday 21 June 2024."

The injunction highlighted that the landowners must "cease to occupy, live and/or sleep or cause or permit any person to occupy, live and/or sleep in any touring caravan, mobile home or any other moveable structure on the land" by 6pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The sloping field next to Nantyglo Rugby Football Club where a traveller group has been ordered to stop removing tonnes of earth. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

As well as this, the injunction said the landowners must remove "all touring caravans, the Portaloo, trailer and all other residential paraphernalia" by 5pm on Monday, June 24.

After this, the landowners are not allowed to "cause or permit any touring caravan, mobile home, or any other moveable structure to be stationed on the land without the prior grant of planning permission," or, "cause or permit the parking or storage of any vehicle, plant, or machinery on the land without the prior grant of planning permission."

The council have said the Injunction "remains in place until discharged or varied by the Court. We will issue further statements only as necessary.”