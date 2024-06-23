Marketing company, Online Marketing Surgery, has teamed up with MG Timber to create their Restaurant Report, which looks at the top rated restaurants in Newport according to TripAdvisor.

A spokesperson for the Online Marketing Surgery revealed just how they found the top-rated restaurants in Newport. They said: "We went onto Trip Advisor and then selected all restaurants in Newport.

Newport's top-rated restaurants according to TripAdvisor reviews, have been revealed. (Image: Canva)

"These were then sorted by the highest rated based on what people said in their reviews."

Highest-rated restaurant in Newport

According to TripAdvisor reviews, the highest-rated restaurant in Newport was Three Mughals in Rogerstone, followed by Hatti on Lower Dock Street and Gem42 on Bridge Street.

Interestingly, 5 out of the 10 top-rated restaurants in Newport served Indian / Asian cuisine, with one serving European food, another serving Italian, one serving Spanish, one serving Mexican / Brazilian, and one serving American food.

Top 10 list

The list of top-rated restaurants in Newport can be seen below.

A list of top-rated restaurants in Newport (Image: Online Marketing Surgery / MG Timber)

Have you been to any of these? Do you agree with the list?