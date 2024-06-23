NEW research has revealed the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Newport, based on TripAdvisor reviews.
Marketing company, Online Marketing Surgery, has teamed up with MG Timber to create their Restaurant Report, which looks at the top rated restaurants in Newport according to TripAdvisor.
A spokesperson for the Online Marketing Surgery revealed just how they found the top-rated restaurants in Newport. They said: "We went onto Trip Advisor and then selected all restaurants in Newport.
"These were then sorted by the highest rated based on what people said in their reviews."
Highest-rated restaurant in Newport
According to TripAdvisor reviews, the highest-rated restaurant in Newport was Three Mughals in Rogerstone, followed by Hatti on Lower Dock Street and Gem42 on Bridge Street.
Interestingly, 5 out of the 10 top-rated restaurants in Newport served Indian / Asian cuisine, with one serving European food, another serving Italian, one serving Spanish, one serving Mexican / Brazilian, and one serving American food.
Top 10 list
The list of top-rated restaurants in Newport can be seen below.
