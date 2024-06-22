GWENT Police is appealing for information to find Colin Bament who is missing.
Colin, 50, was reported missing at around 6.30pm today, Saturday 22 June, from the Rogiet area.
He is described as being 6ft4, of stocky build, with blonde/grey hair and has a stubbly blonde/grey beard.
He has multiple tattoos including a dagger on his arm, a skull on his back, and a panther on his leg.
Colin is believed to be wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
He could be driving a silver Chrysler Grand Voyager index number B16 CMB.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 413 of 22/06/24.
Colin is also urged to get in touch with us.
