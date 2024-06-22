Colin, 50, was reported missing at around 6.30pm today, Saturday 22 June, from the Rogiet area.

He is described as being 6ft4, of stocky build, with blonde/grey hair and has a stubbly blonde/grey beard.

He has multiple tattoos including a dagger on his arm, a skull on his back, and a panther on his leg.

Colin is believed to be wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

He could be driving a silver Chrysler Grand Voyager index number B16 CMB.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 413 of 22/06/24.

Colin is also urged to get in touch with us.