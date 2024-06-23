A BUS operator has announced a change in route on Sunday, June 23, due to ongoing road works.

Newport Bus announced via social media at 9am on Sunday, June 23, that "all inbound bus services will use the octopus bridge roundabout to gain access to the bus station."

They said this was due to "roadworks on the road by the old fountain," which is closed today.

The bus operator added: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."