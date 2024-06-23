Many Tears Animal Rescue has said this week has been "so, so tough" for their team, as they have taken in more than 100 dogs into their care in one week.

Through their Instagram page, Many Tears Animal Rescue said: "Many coming unexpectedly after breeder closures, needing taking that very day without notice and countless others being surrendered from homes, almost on a daily basis.

Some of the dogs that the Many Tears Animal Rescue Centre has taken in this week (Image: Many Tears)

"This is the heartbreaking side of rescue work, it is something you never truly learn to cope with.

"Many of these dogs have had so very little and they just need that one chance, for a lifetime of happiness.

"Others have had such happiness and then lost it through no fault of their own, they are all so special."

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

The team at Many Tears said this has followed a month of difficulty for the rescue charity, as they had to spend on "unforeseen specialist care" of some of their new arrivals, costing £50,000 in May 2024.

The charity said they have taken in "every single dog that needed us," and confirmed that with the support of the local community, they will continue to do so.

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

They added: "We strongly believe that every last one deserves that chance, whatever their background, they are all individuals who have their own stories and a right to lead a full life."

The charity highlights the expenses that it makes to support new arrivals to the rescue centre, including "life-saving heart surgery, eye specialists visits to save their sight, hernia repairs, X-Rays, urgent dentals, neutering and so much more."

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

Dogs taken in by Many Tears Animal Rescue this week (Image: Many Tears)

The Many Tears Animal Rescue centre thanked those that have supported them, and said: "We are so grateful for everyone’s continued support, you really are the reason we are able to function as we do, be it through sharing our mission, donating, adopting, fostering, volunteering, fundraising and every single thing in between. Thank you so very, very much ❤️🐾"





If you think you would be able to rehome one of the animals or can donate, go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more, or call 01269 843084.