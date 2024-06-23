The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival was held at The Riverfront Theatre, located on Usk Way, on Saturday, June 22, marking 76 years to the day since many came to the UK to help transform Britain after the second World War.

Stories of those who lived through the Windrush global movement and their descendants, were brought to life in an inspiring and moving film produced in 2023, with a live Q&A and poetry reading by Children's Laureate Wales for 2023 - 2025, Alex Wharton.

The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival was held at only three locations in the UK, with one of the locations being The Riverfront in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Race Council Cymru, an organisation that works to promote race equality in Wales and played a pivotal role in the film's production, said: "Celebrating 76 years of Windrush!

"This week, we've highlighted the profound impact of the Windrush Generation in Wales, spotlighting their roles in healthcare, education, and the armed services.

Judge Ray Singh, CBE, the first ethnic minority judge on the Welsh bench and chairman of Race Council Cymru (Image: Stills from Windrush @ 75 film)

"Reflecting on a week of powerful stories—resilience, unity, and community spirit have been the themes as we honour the Windrush legacy and their contributions to Welsh society."

The Windrush movement

After being invited by the British to help rebuild society in the UK following the second World War, stories were shared of those that helped to build Britain back up after leaving homes in countries such as Trinidad, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, Barbados, and parts of South Asia, in and after 1948.

Interviewees in Windrush @ 75 film (Image: Stills from Windrush @ 75 film)

The journeys of healthcare professionals, those in the armed services, civil service employees, those in the education sector, and other government facilities were shown in the film, which has been described as 'powerful'.

Those featured in the film recalled the discrimination, hostility, racism, and allyship, that they and their family members faced after getting to the UK, while also highlighting the economic and societal successes of those that helped to shape the country into what it is today.

Stills from Windrush @ 75 film (Image: Windrush @ 75 film)

Former First Minister, Mark Drakeford (Image: Windrush @ 75 film)

Windrush Scandal & Q&A

The film then went on to highlight the upset and confusion felt by those that lived in the UK for more than 30 years and who faced potential deportation in the Windrush Scandal, labelled an 'injustice' after their contributions to British society.

A live Q&A with those that featured in the film, was then held.

Live Q&A with panel members who featured in the Windrush @ 75 film. (Image: Rajvi Glasbrook)

At the Q&A, panel members were asked: "What would Britain be if the Windrush Generation hadn't arrived?"

The panel answered that in 1948, the NHS was invented. Many who came as part of the Windrush movement took on jobs in the NHS (carers, doctors and midwives), in railway construction, manual labour in factories, working in the steel industry, and on the London underground.

In 2018, it emerged that around 164 people were wrongfully detained or deported by the UK Government. (Image: Stills from Windrush @ 75 film)

They highlighted that many of those that moved to the UK brought with them money, which helped to grow the economy. They also raised the point of 'allyship,' and spoke fondly of those that used their privilege to help and stand up for injustices experienced by the Windrush Generation, so that their hard work and achievements can now be celebrated and recognised.

Rajvi Glasbrook, one of the attendees at the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival, described the film as "very moving".

As of January 2023, only 12% of eligible claimants had received compensation from the Windrush Compensation Scheme (Image: Stills from Windrush @ 75 film)

She said: "The film needs to be screened as widely as possible. I enjoyed the 2 short films screened at 4.30 too, and loved the food, music and chatting with others.

"The organiser, Sally-Anne Evans, created a real festival atmosphere of celebration and coming together of cultures."

The film is available free-of-cost on the Race Council Cymru website, as a legacy story and a chance for education for years to come.