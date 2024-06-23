POLICE are looking into the 'unexplained' death of a 44-year-old man in the wooded area in Cardiff.
Officers at South Wales Police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in the Chapel Wood area of Pentwyn in Cardiff, after the man was found just before 7am on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police has confirmed the death is "being treated as unexplained at this time."
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.
The family is currently being supported by specialist family liaison officers.
Officer DI Lamerton, senior investigating officer on the case, has appealed for witnesses or those with more information to come forward, as they may be able to help them with their investigations.
Witnesses or locals with more information can contact the South Wales Police, quoting reference 2400206063 via LiveChat or via social media channels.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article