NAOMI REES, 31, of Henry Morgan Close, Duffryn, Newport was fined £200 after she pleaded guilty to possession of a fighting dog – an XL Bully – to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied.

She must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KEELAN BRIGHT, 20, of Commercial Road, Abercarn was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on October 24, 2023.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

PAUL RICARDO, 20, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Turnpike Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on October 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAYTON WITHERS, 19, of Lewis Street, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Blackwood Road, Pontllanfraith on December 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHIREE FLANNIGAN, 46, of Aelybryn Street, Fochriw, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of harassment between September 7, 2023 and September 14, 2023.

She must perform 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £650 costs and a £114 surcharge.

LUKE TOWNSEND, 32, of Ton Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran was sentenced to a six-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on May 19.

He was made the subject of a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

RICHARD BADMAN, 54, of Ponthir Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Snatchwood Road, Pontypool on December 15, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYRAN BRUTEN, 25, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was fined £300 after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He must pay £60 costs.

DAMIEN JONES, 48, of Rhoslan, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE CHAMBERS, 37, of Nash Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.