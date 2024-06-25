Vinnie Mortlock, 20, was arrested after police were called to the Balter Festival at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday, May 24.

Officers seized 37.1 grammes of cocaine in 69 snap bags which had a potential street value of £3,210 as well as £1,000 in cash.

Alex Orndal, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “During an interaction with a security guard for unrelated matters, a significant amount of drugs fell out of his bag when he was being spoken to by security.

“He was detained by security staff and the police were contacted.”

(Image: Gwent Police) Officers seized a large amount of drugs and cash

The defendant gave a no comment interview when he was questioned by detectives and he refused to give them the PIN for his iPhone.

Mortlock, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He has no previous convictions by admitted to a probation officer in his pre-sentence report that he had supplied cannabis in the past.

Tom Roberts, representing Mortlock, said: “He regrets the decision he made and the impact it has had on his loved ones, his friends and himself.”

“He said he wasn’t thinking straight.

“The defendant says he has been homeless since he was 17.

“He became involved through his own naivety and immaturity.

“The defendant was vulnerable to exploitation.”

Mr Robers added that his client had a job but hadn’t been in employment since he suffered an accident at work.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, said: “It’s very sad to see someone so young involved in such serious criminality.

“You were at that music festival to deal and you were doing it, you accept, for money.”

He added: “You know as well as I do that controlled drugs are a very serious problem in our society.

“They destroy lives, they destroy families and they have put you before me.”

Mortlock was sent to a young offender institution for 28 months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.