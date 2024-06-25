Leading firm Nuvolt has opened a 2,250 sq.ft warehouse at Mamhilad Park Estate.

The company, established in 2021 and based in St Mellons, delivers solar, battery storage and EV charging solutions.

Furthermore, it was named Innovative Start-Up of the Year at the UK Start-Up Awards in May 2024.

Matthew Phillips, managing director and co-founder said: "We have quickly positioned Nuvolt as a leader of integrating low carbon technology solutions in projects across the UK and are experiencing rapid growth as clients increasingly look to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs."

He further explained the need for additional facilities to accommodate the company's growing client base.

Among the company's ongoing projects is the installation of solar panels across 1,200 pubs and inns owned by Marston PLC.

The panels are forecast to generate 88.73 MWh of clean energy each year, reducing carbon emissions by 17.16 tons.

Mr Phillips added: "The expansion of the business means that we need additional facilities to enable us to scale-up.

"Mamhilad ticked all of the boxes for us in terms of accessibility, flexibility and price."

Welcoming Nuvolt, Peter Downes, operations manager for Johnsey Estates, owners of Mamhilad Park Estate, said: "We are delighted to welcome Nuvolt to our thriving community."

The Mamhilad Park Estate is strategically located adjacent to the A4042, giving easy access to both the M4 motorway.

The area is home to more than 150 different organisations, from professional service firms to manufacturing businesses.