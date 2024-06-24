The Foo Fighters will perform in Cardiff on Tuesday, with special guests Wet Leg and Himalayas, following shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London.

To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in the Cardiff city centre.

Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 26).

Full list of Cardiff road closures for Foo Fighter's Principality Stadium show

These road closures will be in place on Tuesday (June 25) for Foo Fighters' Everything Or Nothing At All UK Tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Cardiff News Room:

From 7am

In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:

Scott Road

Park Street

Full city centre road closure from 3pm (until midnight)

With the gates to Principality Stadium set to open at 4pm, there will be a full Cardiff city centre road closure in place from 3pm until midnight.

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure:

Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)

Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road junction to Westgate Street junction)

Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle Street

High Street

Saint Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Station Road and Guilford Terrace (from the Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be accessible by bus only during this time.

🕺 @FooFighters are coming to Cardiff Principality Stadium for Everything Or Nothing At All this Tuesday🎤



🚘We expect the network to be busy so please plan ahead and allow additional time for your journey⌚



Check before you travel👇

https://t.co/loJoNxAAJ9 pic.twitter.com/dXyg4aV7C3 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 23, 2024

Other road closures

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected by this include:

King Edward VII Avenue

Museum Avenue

City Hall Road

College Road

Gorsedd Gardens Road

Traffic on the M4

Motorists heading to the Foo Fighters concert at Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 25) are being urged to plan their journey and allow for extra time as there is set to be more traffic on the roads.

Traffic Wales added that the M4 will be among those busier than usual as a result of the concert.

It said: "Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during international events."