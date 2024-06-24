Foo Fighters are bringing their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour to Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 25) and as a safety precaution there will be several road closures in place.
The Foo Fighters will perform in Cardiff on Tuesday, with special guests Wet Leg and Himalayas, following shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London.
To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in the Cardiff city centre.
Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 26).
Full list of Cardiff road closures for Foo Fighter's Principality Stadium show
These road closures will be in place on Tuesday (June 25) for Foo Fighters' Everything Or Nothing At All UK Tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Cardiff News Room:
From 7am
In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:
- Scott Road
- Park Street
Full city centre road closure from 3pm (until midnight)
With the gates to Principality Stadium set to open at 4pm, there will be a full Cardiff city centre road closure in place from 3pm until midnight.
The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure:
- Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)
- Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road junction to Westgate Street junction)
- Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)
- Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted
The following roads will be closed in their entirety:
- Duke Street
- Castle Street
- High Street
- Saint Mary Street
- Caroline Street
- Wood Street
- Central Square
- Westgate Street
- Quay Street
- Guildhall Place
- Golate
- Park Street
- Havelock Street
- Scott Road
Station Road and Guilford Terrace (from the Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be accessible by bus only during this time.
Other road closures
Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.
Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.
Roads affected by this include:
- King Edward VII Avenue
- Museum Avenue
- City Hall Road
- College Road
- Gorsedd Gardens Road
Traffic on the M4
Motorists heading to the Foo Fighters concert at Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 25) are being urged to plan their journey and allow for extra time as there is set to be more traffic on the roads.
Traffic Wales added that the M4 will be among those busier than usual as a result of the concert.
It said: "Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during international events."
