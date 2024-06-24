A MAN and woman appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of supplying drugs after cannabis with an estimated value of £290,000 was seized in the city.

Andrew Morrish, 40, and Amanda Wilkes, 59, have been charged with conspiracy to supply the class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between January 1 and June 17.

The duo, of Albert Avenue, Newport were remanded in custody.

They are due to appear next before the crown court.