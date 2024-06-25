Ffos Market is set to host a celebration of local enterprises next month, designed to connect and display the region's diverse businesses.

This event is part of a greater support series across the county borough.

The summer social is scheduled for July 3 at the market, featuring food and drink from Caerphilly traders.

The gathering aims to start the summer off in style, creating a social, enjoyable, and lively atmosphere.

The market's offerings, from produce to event space, are planned to be showcased at the event.

The meet-and-greet aims to facilitate networking and support business and employee connections in a less formal environment.

This celebration forms part of broader support across 2024, delivering more than £275k in business aid around the county borough.

The summer social event is organised by Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq), specialists in supporting small businesses and co-working environments.

They are launching this initiative with the backing of Caerphilly Business Club.

Kevin Mansell-Abell, commercial director for TownSq, shed light on the plans, saying: "The business support scheme across Caerphilly has been amazing, and we’ve held more than 50 workshops and events, supporting over 250 businesses so far!

"As we’ve held these we’ve naturally grown the community and there was a feeling that a summer social would be a great way to bring everyone together to spark some social and professional collaborations."

He reaffirmed the significance of social aspects in striking business deals, saying "people buy into people" and endorsing the notion of dropping formalities to discover shared interests.

Mr Mansell-Abell urged everyone running or working in a local business to join the event, promising a fantastic gathering in the sunshine.

This celebration of regional businesses will take place at Ffos Market at 5.30pm on July 5.

Tickets are available at the Town Square Spaces Ltd website.