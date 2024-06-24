Princess Anne's admission to hospital comes following an incident at the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday (June 23) evening, the palace said in a statement.

The statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

A Statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/DYMQthf9kl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2024

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

The Princess Royal is believed to have been injured by a horse, leaving her with minor wounds to the head, The Telegraph reported.

The news outlet added that an ambulance treated her on the scene before she was transferred to Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.