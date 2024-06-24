Gwent Police are investigating after its allegedly a man exposed himself to three boys on Rhymney High Street.

High Street, Rhymney (Image: Google Maps)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of indecent exposure in High Street, Rhymney at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 17.

"An unknown man allegedly exposed himself in front of three boys.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man."