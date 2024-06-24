CARDIFF and Vale University Health Board has warned of extremely busy times at their hospital.

The health board posted out on X, formally Twitter, just before 1.30pm today, Monday June 24, that University Hospital Wales is currently very busy.

In a statement, the health board said: "Please share. The emergency unit at University Hospital Wales is incredibly busy which is leading to long waits in the department.

"We are urging the public to only attend the unit in an emergency."