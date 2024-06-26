A MAN has pleaded guilty to growing 120 cannabis plants in a Gwent town.
Bledi Memaci, 26, admitted producing a class B drug in Abertillery on May 24.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody by Judge Vanessa Francis at Cardiff Crown Court.
Memaci is due to be sentenced on July 3.
