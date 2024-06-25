The UK general election is next Thursday on July 4th, but some people said they are still undecided and and some don't plan to turn out at all.

The electoral constituency for Pontypool is Torfaen and is predicted to be a win for labour.

The latest polling data by Survation predicts following estimated vote share:

Labour: 40.6%

Conservatives: 18.2%

Liberal democrats: 7.7%

Green: 15.2%

Reform: 11.6%

Other 2.9%

SNP: 0%

Plaid: 3.8%

This data is insightful in the lead up to polling day, but what did people in the town have to say?

The opinion of people in the town

Rachel Davies, 45, of Pontypool said: "I understand that in the past women did not have the choice to vote, but it is very difficult to vote for somebody that you have no faith in.

"There is no one party that I have faith in - I do not feel like my vote has any point."

Sophie Rideout on Pontypool high street (Image: Newsquest)

Sophie Rideout, 25, of Caerleon works for children's social services in Pontypool and she feels differently.

"I have already decided - I'm probably going to vote Labour because they can bring some change.

"What matters to me is the NHS and it potentially being privatized. Everyone should have the option to have healthcare whether you are rich or poor.

“The conservatives are bringing in this 18-year-olds going to the army, but I think people should be able to choose what they do,” she said.

Read more

James, 49 of Pontypool said: “I’m going to vote reform. We need change. It’s been 14 years of conservative rule.

“The prices of food are going up and job salaries are not going up with it. It is like communist rule and Labour are going to be the same.”

Phillip Bryant, 52, of Cwmbran said: “I do not understand anything about it. I do not know what I’m voting for, but I think that this country is letting too many people into the country, and they are on about opening a mosque."

Robert Georgious stood near an entrance of Pontypool market (Image: Newsquest)

Robert Georgious, who has lived in Pontypool for 20 years and studied Economics at university is voting Labour.

“The conservatives will be gone with all that’s gone on with party gate, Michelle Mone’s £30 million going missing that they cannot account for, and the betting.

“All my friends are local working-class people, and they go to the pub and obviously immigration is a huge issue for them.

“I take issue with them. Their opinions are populist, and it works pretty straight forward – they are told immigrants are the problem and those screwing the benefits system.”