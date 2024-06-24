Voters were asked to elect new councillors in the town’s Maple Avenue and Castle wards in the polls held on Thursday, July 20.

The closest contest was the Maple Avenue ward where Labour’s Olivia Amphlett gained 60 votes, which was nine more than Conservative candidate Keith Eric James Allen.

In the Chepstow Castle ward Labour’s Debra Wilkes triumphed with 194 votes against Conservative Victoria Bedford who received 91 votes.

There were three spoilt papers in the Castle ward and the turnout was 15 per cent which was lower than the 19 per cent in the Maple Avenue ward where there were no spoilt papers.