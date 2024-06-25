A GENERAL election hustings is being held in Chepstow which organises anticipate “all major parties” will be attending.
The seat is part of the Conservative held Monmouthshire constituency which is being targetted by the Labour Party.
The event takes place at the Priory St Mary’s Church on Friday, June 28 and starts at 7pm.
It will be independently chaired by local businessman Tim Melville and members of the public are asked to submit questions in advance to chepstowhustings@gmail.com providing their occupation, age if under 18 and whether they will be attending the hustings.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here