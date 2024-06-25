The seat is part of the Conservative held Monmouthshire constituency which is being targetted by the Labour Party.

The event takes place at the Priory St Mary’s Church on Friday, June 28 and starts at 7pm.

It will be independently chaired by local businessman Tim Melville and members of the public are asked to submit questions in advance to chepstowhustings@gmail.com providing their occupation, age if under 18 and whether they will be attending the hustings.