TWO small offices are to be created in a building in the centre of Tintern.
No external alterations will be made to Abbey House but change of use planning permission was required as the two ground floor rooms are currently used for storage.
Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department approved the application and sated: “Abbey House is situated in the centre of the village, which is where there is greatest potential for reducing the need to travel due to the colocation of houses, jobs, shops, services and public transport facility.”
It also stated the application, made by Chris Rastall, could help meet the council’s policy to support sustainable economic growth.
