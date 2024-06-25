Thousands of children and youths across the UK reached out for understanding and impartial help with their identity.

More than 60 per cent of these sessions involved young people who identify as trans or non-binary.

The NSPCC disclosed this data for Pride Month, emphasising that their service is available for all children and young people, offering judgement-free, impartial support regardless of the issue.

The top five concerns discussed were coming out, questioning sexuality or gender identity, gender dysphoria, bullying based on gender or sexuality, and discrimination or prejudice.

In addition, young people used the service to discuss homophobia and transphobia they'd experienced or observed, either directly, online, or through the media.

Other concerns involved waiting lists for services, like gender identity clinics.

This Pride Month, the NSPCC has attended Pride events across the country in support of young people, with sponsorship from Lidl GB.

Last week, NSPCC Cymru staff attended Cowbridge Pride, showing their solidarity with hundreds of others in an event where H from Steps headed up celebrations.

The NSPCC also operates their Talk Relationships service, aimed at bolstering secondary school teachers' confidence in leading discussions about healthy relationships and inclusivity.

Childline urges adults to show understanding and respect when a young person is exploring their sexuality or gender identity.

The service also provides online resources for both children and parents.

Young people who find it tough to reach out to trusted friends or adults about these issues often turn to Childline.

A 15-year-old told Childline: "I’m struggling to let my parents know I’m gay.

"I’ve told my sister, and that went well, but I know my parents will be dismissive and just say I’m too young to know for sure.

"I don’t want them to change everything about how they see me because of my identity, but at the same time I want them to accept and love me for who I really am."

Furthermore, Childline offered more than 330 counselling sessions this past year focussed on bullying due to gender or sexuality.

Shaun Friel, Childline director, said: "Young people may worry about judgement or a lack of acceptance when expressing their thoughts and concerns around sexuality and gender identity.

"That is why it's crucial that there are spaces such as Childline, where children can share freely and feel supported.

"This Pride Month, the service remains as committed as ever to helping young people with these concerns."

For a second year, Lidl GB is sponsoring the NSPCC's Pride events, demonstrating that the charity is there for all youth.

Their sponsorship covers the cost of the NSPCC's merchandise and the charity's entry into Pride events.

Lidl GB and the NSPCC have been partners for more than seven years, and the retailer has raised more than £9 million for the charity, with the current objectives focussed on supporting youth mental health through Childline.