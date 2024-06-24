South Wales Argus
Live: Significant rush hour delays at key junctions in Newport

Summary

Significant delays at key junctions on M4 near Newport

Emergency
Newport
By Harry Jamshidian

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Significant delays causing congestion at key junctions on M4
  • Coldra, Malpas and Tredegar Park are all experiencing major delays

