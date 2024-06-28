A GIANT fountain tree that “dominates” a private garden can be fully removed, a council has agreed.
Homeowner Gareth Reusser asked for permission to “fully remove” the tree, also known as a cedrus deodara from the edge of his back garden in Chapel Road, Abergavenny.
The tree isn’t protected but permission is required as it is within the town’s conservation area.
Mr Reusser told the council the tree “dominates the bottom third of the garden and prevents grass growing and drops branches, seeds and needles all year round.”
