The BNI (Business Network International) South Wales generated the sum for its network of professionals, demonstrating its referral-based networking potency.

Gavin Hill-John, co-executive director of BNI South Wales said: "Our app documents every referral that is passed between our members and when that referral turns into business, the value is recorded, so this figure is a reflection of the hard work of every member in South Wales."

With 430 members in varying sectors, BNI South Wales operates 17 groups or 'Chapters' - one recently launched in Carmarthenshire at the Derllys Court Golf Club.

This new addition, named the B4C Chapter, has 29 members and will meet weekly.

Pip Hill-John, fellow executive director explained: "Consistency is key, and by creating an environment where local business people meet regularly, our members build strong, meaningful relationships."

Central to BNI’s success is the "Givers Gain" philosophy, encouraging members to put giving business to others first.

"The Givers Gain philosophy is more than just a saying," Mr Hill-John said. "It's the driving force behind our members' success.

"By actively looking for opportunities to support each other, we create a thriving business community where everyone benefits."

BNI South Wales' ambitious goal for the upcoming year is to generate more than £30million for more than 500 local businesses.

"BNI South Wales is more than just a networking group," Ms Hill-John said. "It’s a community where businesses grow together through mutual support and collaboration and we are confident that we will achieve greater things over the next year."