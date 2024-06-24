The upsetting discovery took place on Friday, June 21, at around 11am near the entrance to the nature reserve opposite Renoir Road Play Area, Renoir Road in Newport.

The three black pups of an unknown breed were found by a member of the public in a black shoe box and were wrapped in a blue jumper.

The three puppies were found in a shoebox (Image: RSCPA Cymru) RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Danielle Wilson said: “These three pups had their umbilical cords still attached, so they couldn’t have been that old at all.

“We don’t know whether they died during birth and someone just didn’t know what to do with the bodies, or they died afterwards.

“We’re making enquiries about CCTV in the area, and I’ve placed a poster at the location in a bid to get information.

“We’re appealing to anyone with any first hand information to give us a call on the RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and can quote 1288099.”

Danielle added: “Whatever has happened here, it is very sad that these pups have died and we’d like to thank the member of the public for looking out for them and sounding the alarm.”

The pups were found at the entrance to the nature reserve opposite Renoir Road Play Area in Newport (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

