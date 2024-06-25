The event is introducing a brand new layout of festive installations to Cardiff.

Organisers promise that this year, Wales will be treated to a kaleidoscopic Christmas thanks to the festive lights trail.

The fourth award-winning event promises a spectacular display with a reimagined route hosting a selection of installations, all created by world-class artists and designers.

Two sneak-peek illuminations that are set to dazzle visitors have already been announced.

The highlight, a large fibre-optic network of festive mushrooms titled Mycelium Network, is the work of top UK fibre-optics artist, Stevie Thompson.

And 'Over The Rainbow' by internationally renowned light artists, Ithaca Studios, will breathe life into two centuries-old trees at Bute Park.

They will be adorned with 3,000 computer-programmed lights that will dance to originally composed music, providing an unmissable spectacle.

Following three successful sell-out years, organisers aim to make the magic of Christmas accessible to more people in 2024 by offering more ticket discounts and deals throughout the event's run.

Roxy Robinson, creative director at From the Fields, the team behind Christmas at Bute Park, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be offering visitors an all-new array of world-class light installations as part of a reimagined route around one of the city’s most beloved landmarks, as we bring Christmas at Bute Park back to the heart of the Welsh capital this winter."

She added: "We've been working harder than ever to bring the people of Wales, and the local communities we have come to know and value so much since Christmas at Bute Park first launched, a truly memorable and magical experience.

"We just can’t wait to open the doors on our 2024 event."

The event, which sold more than 100,000 tickets in 2023, will run from November 22 through to December 31, 2024.

The charm of Christmas will waft through Cardiff city centre for over five weeks.

A limited number of tickets are available for pre-sale from June 27 at 9am to June 28 at 12pm for customers signed up to notifications.

After this, general sale tickets for Christmas at Bute Park 2024 will be released.

As in previous years, Christmas at Bute Park will work with charities to offer complimentary tickets to local families, schools, and disability organisations.

This includes the Welsh Refugee Council, Cardiff Women's Aid and other organisations.

Tickets can be booked online at the Christmas at Bute Park website.