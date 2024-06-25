Jason Monks, 42, of Station Close, Caldicot warned the woman he could “beat the s***” out of her and called a “stupid fat c**t”.

Newport Crown Court heard how he screamed down the phone while leaving one of his “grossly offensive” voice mails.

Prosecutor James Evans said Monks told her: “You don’t know what kind of beast you are dealing with.”

In another, referring to the restraining order coming to an end in June 2023, the defendant stated: “I can literally beat the s*** out of you.”

In a victim impact statement the woman revealed how her ordeal had left her feeling anxious and stressed.

Their 20-year relationship had ended in 2021.

Monks pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order and harassment.

The offences occurred between April 8, 2023 and July 12, 2023.

The defendant has 16 previous convictions for 29 offences.

Hilary Roberts for Monks said: “He's written a letter and it’s essentially an acceptance that his behaviour is intolerable and he's ashamed of it.

“He's very anxious for people to understand that his life was in good order until his business collapsed in 2020 and sadly he took to drink at that moment.

“It is the drink which is getting him into trouble and causing harm to other people and he is aware that he's got to do something about it.”

His barrister urged the judge to pass a suspended sentence so that Monks could get help for his problem.

The court was told that the “extraordinary” delay in the police charging the defendant was a “mystery”.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Monks: “Alcohol is at the root of your ills.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 34-week prison sentence that was suspended for 18 months.

Monks will have to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was made the subject of a five-year restraining.

The defendant will have to pay a victim surcharge.