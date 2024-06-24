Foo Fighters are bringing their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour to Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 25) with special guests Wet Leg and Himalayas.
The American rock group follow pop stars Taylor Swift and P!nk who have both performed at Principality Stadium in the past two weeks.
Ahead of the Foo Fighters concert in Cardiff - here is everything you need to know from road closures and setlist to remaining tickets and available parking.
Are there tickets still available to see Foo Fighters in Cardiff?
There are still some tickets - mainly resale - left to see the Foo Fighters' Everything Or Nothing At All concert at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday (at the time of writing).
These tickets, which range in price from £96.31 to £328.26 (plus fees), can be found on the Ticketmaster website.
What time do the gates open at Principality Stadium for the Foo Fighters gig?
The gates for the Foo Fighters concert at Principality Stadium are set to open at 4pm on Tuesday.
The concert is expected to conclude at around 10 pm, according to Great Western Railway (GWR).
Foo Fighters setlist for Everything Or Nothing At All Tour show in Cardiff
The set list for Foo Fighters' Everything Or Nothing At All show in London (on June 20), according to Official Charts, was as follows:
- Bridge Burning
- No Son Of Mine
- Rescued
- The Pretender
- Times Like These
- La Dee Da
- Breakout
- Medicine At Midnight
- Walk
- Guitar solo / Sabotage / keyboard solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / The Outsider / Whip It / March Of The Pigs
- My Hero
- The Sky Is A Neighborhood
- Learn To Fly
- Arlandria
- These Days
- Shame Shame
- All My Life
- Nothing At All (with Blackbird and I’ll Stick Around)
- The Glass
- Monkey Wrench
- Aurora
- Best Of You
- The Teacher (Encore)
- Everlong (Encore)
This may vary slightly for the Cardiff show.
Cardiff road closures for Foo Fighter concert
To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in the Cardiff city centre.
Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 19).
You can see the full list of road closures here.
Getting to Principality Stadium
Train
Great Western Railway (GWR) and Transport for Wales (TfW) services will be operating too and from Cardiff on Tuesday for Foo Fighters' show at Principality Stadium.
Both GWR and TfW have event put extra train services on for Tuesday to help accommodate for the large crowds expected for the concert.
There will also be a queuing system in place outside of the Cardiff Central station.
You can see a map showing where you will need to queue for each service above.
Bus
There are a number of bus/coach options available to get you to the Foo Fighters concert including:
- Stagecoach
- Cardiff Bus
- Adventure Travel
- Big Green Coach
Car Parking for Foo Fighters' Cardiff show
If you are looking to drive to Foo Fighters' show in Cardiff there are number of parking options still available (at the time of writing):
To book a parking space in either Colum Drive, Ysgol Pwll Coch or Llandaff Rugby Club visit the Principality Parking website.
There will also be an event day park and ride facility available to help people get to the concert at Cardiff City Stadium (£15).
There are also several parking options available through the JustPark website.
Foo Fighters, along with special guests Wet Leg and Himalayas, will perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 25) with gates opening at 4pm.
