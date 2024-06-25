Plaid Cymru group leader Lindsay Whittle has expressed concern over the long term absence of Caerphilly Council’s chief executive Christina Harrhy.

Councillor Lindsay Whittle said: “The Labour group pushed for a deputy chief executive to be appointed specifically to create what, they said, was more capacity at the top of the council and to support the chief executive.

“However, the chief executive has been on sick leave for at least eight months and obviously I’m concerned at the impact on the local authority’s ability to deliver for the people of Caerphilly. It will clearly have put an additional workload and strain on other senior officers."

Cllr Lindsay Whittle said that he had recently raised the issue of the chief executive’s absence with her deputy, Dave Street.

“I’ve no idea what is wrong. Of course, I respect the privacy of all employees’ health but I do have a public duty to ask questions about this prolonged period of absence. I wish the chief executive well and look forward to seeing her returning to duties.

“While the situation is obviously completely different, the council did pay out millions of pounds in salaries and pension contributions when a past chief executive and two other officials were put on gardening leave in the wake of the seven-year senior officers pay scandal.”

Cllr Whittle is due to stand in the Caerphilly constituency at next month's general election.

Caerphilly Council were asked about chief executive Christina Harrhy's extended absence, and chose not to comment further on the matter.

A spokesperson said: "The Chief Executive is not in work at present and, as we have a duty of care to maintain confidentiality in regard to this matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”