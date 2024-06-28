Chuckles Nursery, in Bettws, Newport, has been rated as one of the top 20 nurseries in Wales by parents, out of 372 early years settings in the country.

The top twenty nurseries in Wales have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.



There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, Amanda Hopkins said:

“We would like to congratulate Chuckles Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Wales! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

"Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Director of Chuckles Nursery, Lisa Owen was delighted.

She said: "This is the 8th year in a row that we have won this award. Its an amazing award because it is based on reviews from the parents whose children have attended Chuckles and they write them as their child leaves for school, so we know they mean every word.



“We link the Day Nurseries reviews to our website so people can read them knowing they are authentic. Our team are dedicated in their roles and professional and passionate about the care they provide and they totally deserve this recognition.”

The daynurseries.co.uk Top 20 Nursery Awards 2024 recognises 20 of the top rated nurseries in each region of the UK based on reviews from parents/individuals responsible for a child.



The awards are based on the review score as of 28 March 2024, for a full breakdown of a Nursery's Review Score please visit the 'Reviews' tab on its profile page. Nurseries are excluded from the awards if they are not compliant with the regulatory authority.



The awards are based on over 67,000 reviews received between 29 March 2022 and 28 March 2024 from parents, relatives and guardians of children who attend the nurseries.

