The dog - named Kevin by staff - was left in a crate with no bedding, food, water or shelter. He was found outside the Hartridge Road centre last Monday, June 17, at around 7.40am. He was believed to have been left at around 7am.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black said: “Luckily he was found quite soon after he had been left - but understandably he was extremely scared and frightened.

“It took the staff at the centre some time to get close enough to him to check for a microchip - but unfortunately he was not chipped.”

Kevin has now been given time to settle whilst enquiries are carried out.

Gemma added: “Anyone with any first hand information about this incident can give us a call via the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and can quote 1284884.”

The RSPCA is also releasing an image of a man the charity would like to speak to - who may be able to help provide information to assist these enquiries. This man, or anyone who recognises the person, is urged to call the appeal line.

Gemma added: “We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them.

“But we urge people who are having difficulties caring for their pets to seek help from charities and organisations out there.

“A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why we believe that animals end up being abandoned; so we’d urge people to do their research and to consider rescuing instead of buying.”

The RSPCA can provide dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.