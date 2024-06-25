Caleb Mcduff, who attends Cwmbran High School, has made it his goal to become the first deaf race driver at Formula 1.

He became deaf at the age of two following a number of severe ear infections, but regained a moderate level of hearing thanks to cochlear implants.

Ian Mcduff stood with his son Caleb Mcduff (Image: Peter Marwick)

Ian Mcduff, his father, was told it was too dangerous for Caleb to play most sports.

"The last thing I wanted was for him to feel he can't do anything that he wanted to," he said.

This motivated Ian Mcduff to do research to find a sport safe for Caleb and he found kart racing.

When asked what advise he would have for a parent who has recently found out their child his deaf, he said: "Find out what it is they want to do and support them doing it.

"What Caleb has proven over the last 10 years is that you should never let a child think that they cannot achieve anything."

His son started competing in kart races at the age of four and this year he joined Team BRIT as a race car driver.

Earlier this season he had been unlucky with technical problems, but he has secured a win at Silverstone.

He teamed up with Bobby Trundley, who is autistic, to race the teams MBW 1 series at the Britcar Trophy Championship.

Britcar is the home of endurance racing in the UK and the Silverstone race was where these up-and-coming racers bagged their first win.

The pair took part in the race at Silverstone on June 16 as part of the Britcar Trophy Championships 2024.

Caleb will race again on July 6 at Oulton Park Circuit.

Bobby and Caleb together at the race (Image: Peter Marwick)

Bobby took the qualifying stint for the pair, putting them in a great position ahead of the race and then Bobby took the first stint in Race one.

They had to serve a ‘stop-go penalty’ after they missed the pit window by four seconds.

This didn’t stop the pair as Caleb drove amazingly well during his stint to bring them home P1 in class.

Caleb started the second race for the pair in P2 before Bobby took over and they achieved a P2 finish.