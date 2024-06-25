Officers from Gwent Police's neighbourhood policing team in the Caerphilly county borough found a silver Audi abandoned and unlocked with the windows down in New Tredegar.

The vehicle was found left in New Tredegar on Saturday, June 22, and prompted the team to issue advice about how to reduce the risk of your car being stolen.

Sharing the news and advice on their social media pages around 5.15pm on Sunday, June 23, officers hope this will reduce any reports of cars being taken in the area.

Make sure to lock your car behind you to reduce the risk of it being stolen. CO510 and CO430 recovered a vehicle yesterday in #NewTredegar as it had been abandoned with the windows down and the doors unlocked. pic.twitter.com/0l6IXcK7fR — Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) June 23, 2024

How can I reduce the risk of my car being stolen?





The advice given by Gwent Police is as follows: