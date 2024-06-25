POLICE have issued some advice after a car was found abandoned and unlocked by officers during this weekend.
Officers from Gwent Police's neighbourhood policing team in the Caerphilly county borough found a silver Audi abandoned and unlocked with the windows down in New Tredegar.
The vehicle was found left in New Tredegar on Saturday, June 22, and prompted the team to issue advice about how to reduce the risk of your car being stolen.
Sharing the news and advice on their social media pages around 5.15pm on Sunday, June 23, officers hope this will reduce any reports of cars being taken in the area.
Make sure to lock your car behind you to reduce the risk of it being stolen. CO510 and CO430 recovered a vehicle yesterday in #NewTredegar as it had been abandoned with the windows down and the doors unlocked. pic.twitter.com/0l6IXcK7fR— Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) June 23, 2024
How can I reduce the risk of my car being stolen?
The advice given by Gwent Police is as follows:
- Always lock your vehicle - Remove everything from the car, don't even leave a jacket where it can be seen.
- Prevent 'fishing' - Ensuring the sunroof along with the windows are shut when you leave. Don't give thieves the opportunity to get a hand in a gap or use a bent coat hanger to gain entry.
- Take it with you - Mobile phones, sunglasses, small change, thieves will take anything they can if it could be of value, so don't leave it behind.
- Keep documents safe - Store your car ownership information, such as your V5s and MOT certificates, in your home, not in your car.
- Hide electrical items - Take all removable stereos and sat nav equipment with you.
- Park responsibly - Where possible, always park your car in well lit areas and on a busier street, not somewhere secluded and dark. Where possible when parking in car park facilities, look for those that have met the Safer Parking award.
- Don't leave the engine running - In the colder winter months, never leave the vehicle unattended, with the engine running, when de-icing windows and windscreens. Thieves will always take an opportunity if given one!
