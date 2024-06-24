Helna Marie Siby was involved in a crash near St Nicholas on May 3.

She succumbed to her injuries and died at University Hospital Wales on Thursday, June 20.

In an emotional tribute to the India national, her family described Helna as 'adored', 'ambitious' and someone who 'excelled'.

In a statement the family said: "Helna was an adored daughter, sister and family member and was loved by everyone who knew her.

"She excelled in her studies and as such secured a scholarship from University of South Wales, which brought her to the UK this March to pursue a career in nursing.

"She was an ambitious young woman, who aimed to reach great heights in life, but has now so sadly been taken away from us all, far too soon."

Helna died on June 20 after being involved in a crash near St Nicholas on May 3 (Image: SWP)

South Wales Police serious collision investigation unit are continuing their investigation following a serious road traffic collision that occurred at 6.05am on Friday, May 3, 2024 on the A48, St Nicholas.

The collision involved a single vehicle, a green ford fiesta.

Helna's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

They went on to thank everyone for their support in this difficult time.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported us over the last six weeks, from all the emergency services who attended the scene, to South Wales University and we would like to particularly acknowledge all the support from the Malayali community in Cardiff," said the family. "We have felt your love and kindness during this tragic time.

"Finally, as a family we save our final heartfelt gratitude to all the staff in the Intensive Care Unit, Ward B4 at the University Hospital of Wales, who fought so hard every day to give her the best chance.

"Helna wanted to be a nurse and now we can see why she was attracted to your profession. You are all angels here on earth and we will not forget the compassion you showed.

"We are left almost speechless and unable to express our complete devastation as we continue to struggle to come to terms with the reality of losing her so young.

"Nothing could ever replace the void she has left and she will be loved, remembered and missed every day of our lives.”

South Wales Police would like to speak to any person who witnessed the collision, stopped to provide assistance or any persons travelling in the area at the time who may have information relating to the collision, or manner of driving at the time of the collision to make contact on 101 quoting ref 2400142870.

Anyone with any information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.