With temperatures soaring over the next couple of days, and many people no doubt looking to get out into the sun and have a few drinks or break out the barbeque, find out the best times of day with this hour-by-hour forecast.

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 28 degrees in some areas of the UK, and has seen the Met Office issue a red heat health alert for the early and middle of this week when temperatures are expected to remain high.

Much like Monday, Tuesday is set to be another warm and fine day, according to the Met Office, with a maximum temperature of around 25 degrees.

Wednesday is set to be the hottest day of the week, with predicted maximum temperatures across Gwent expected to hit 27 degrees.

However, by Thursday, things are starting to cool off, with some chances of rain and a maximum temperature of just 21 degrees, before Friday arrives with "fresher, showery weather", say the Met Office, and temperatures highs of 19 or 20 degrees.

Hour by hour weather for Gwent's mini heatwave

Tuesday

Midday: 24 degrees

1pm: 25 degrees

2pm: 26 degrees

3pm: 27 degrees

4pm: 27 degrees

5pm: 26 degrees

6pm: 26 degrees

7pm: 26 degrees

8pm: 24 degrees

9pm: 22 degrees

10pm: 20 degrees

11pm: 20 degrees

Wednesday

6am: 15 degrees

7am: 16 degrees

8am: 17 degrees

9am: 18 degrees

10am: 20 degrees

11am: 21 degrees

12pm: 22 degrees

1pm: 24 degrees

2pm: 24 degrees

3pm: 25 degrees

4pm: 27 degrees

5pm: 27 degrees

6pm: 25 degrees

7pm: 24 degrees

8pm: 23 degrees

9pm: 22 degrees

10pm: 21 degrees

11pm: 20 degrees