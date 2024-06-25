IT LOOKS LIKE summer is finally here as Wales and the rest of the UK basks in some much needed summer sunshine, after a rather miserable June so far.
With temperatures soaring over the next couple of days, and many people no doubt looking to get out into the sun and have a few drinks or break out the barbeque, find out the best times of day with this hour-by-hour forecast.
Monday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 28 degrees in some areas of the UK, and has seen the Met Office issue a red heat health alert for the early and middle of this week when temperatures are expected to remain high.
Much like Monday, Tuesday is set to be another warm and fine day, according to the Met Office, with a maximum temperature of around 25 degrees.
Wednesday is set to be the hottest day of the week, with predicted maximum temperatures across Gwent expected to hit 27 degrees.
However, by Thursday, things are starting to cool off, with some chances of rain and a maximum temperature of just 21 degrees, before Friday arrives with "fresher, showery weather", say the Met Office, and temperatures highs of 19 or 20 degrees.
Hour by hour weather for Gwent's mini heatwave
Tuesday
Midday: 24 degrees
1pm: 25 degrees
2pm: 26 degrees
3pm: 27 degrees
4pm: 27 degrees
5pm: 26 degrees
6pm: 26 degrees
7pm: 26 degrees
8pm: 24 degrees
9pm: 22 degrees
10pm: 20 degrees
11pm: 20 degrees
Wednesday
6am: 15 degrees
7am: 16 degrees
8am: 17 degrees
9am: 18 degrees
10am: 20 degrees
11am: 21 degrees
12pm: 22 degrees
1pm: 24 degrees
2pm: 24 degrees
3pm: 25 degrees
4pm: 27 degrees
5pm: 27 degrees
6pm: 25 degrees
7pm: 24 degrees
8pm: 23 degrees
9pm: 22 degrees
10pm: 21 degrees
11pm: 20 degrees
