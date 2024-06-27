Pride Caerffili returned on Saturday June, 15 for the second year running.

The town centre and Castle Court Shopping Centre welcomed an astonishing 21,482 visitors on the day.



The town centre was filled with rainbow flags, banners and bunting to celebrate despite the threatening rain.

A number of organisations including DS Smith, Proud Councils, Menter Iaith Caerffili and South Wales Fire and Rescue joined the festivities on the day with local charities and clubs.



The day long celebration started with a parade through the town centre which began at St Martin’s School.

The parade welcomed people from all communities who walked down Cardiff Road and finished in the Twyn car park for exciting entertainment.



South Wales Gay Men’s Chorus, Myst Fortune and Vanity Act were among the many performers that took to the entertainment stage with Miss Tina Sparkle and Catrin Feelings compèring the entertainment programme throughout the day.

Food and drink stalls lined the area with information stalls outside the Twyn Community Centre which made the event a full celebration.



A Caerphilly Council spokesperson said: “This year marks the second Pride Caerffili event and it is fantastic to see so many people lining the streets and getting involved in the parade.

"We are proud to promote a community of inclusivity and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and allies.



"We would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and partner organisations for their ongoing support for the event."