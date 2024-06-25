Alex Idrissi, a 16-year-old from Brynmawr, had last been seen around 8.30pm on Monday, June 3, and officers were concerned for his welfare.

Alex is described as of slim to medium build, around 5 foot 5 inches tall, with an olive complexion and dark brown hair shaved on both sides.

He is also known to wear a thick silver ring on his right hand, and has finally been found after being missing for three weeks.

Police said Alex was known to have links to places within Blaenau Gwent, including Tredegar, Blaina and Ebbw Vale, and encouraged him to get in touch.

Gwent Police confirmed they had found Alex by sharing the news on their official social media channels just after 8.30am on Monday, June 24.

They also thanked the public for their assistance in finding Alex.