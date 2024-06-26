LAUREN ANN BOX, 28, of Marshfield Court, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Newbridge on December 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LINDSEY BUTCHER, 45, of Acorn Villas, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EBONY CHRISTIE-DURHAM, 21, of Gray Hill View, Portskewett, Monmouthshire must pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on December 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKAS BRAZAS, 24, of St Mary Street, Risca was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Clarence Street, Newport on November 1, 2023.

He must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID HUMPHREYS, 41, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TAMOOR SAJJAD, 32, of Ferrite Road, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOHAMMED ARBAAZ KHAN, 25, of Oliphant Circle, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle with a tyre with any of the ply/cord exposed on Usk Way on December 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIRSTY CROSBY, 37, of Glanffrwd Avenue, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on December 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MILADUN NABI CHOUDHURY, 43, of Blenheim Road, Newport must pay £192 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW GORDON, 56, of Ross Street, Newport must pay £172 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL ANTHONY OLIVER, 57, of Tredegar Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.