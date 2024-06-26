The first of its kind, this event is set for July 3, 2024 at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff.

The conference will be open to all food and drink businesses and professionals in Wales.

It is being delivered by the Welsh Government's Food & Drink Wales Sustainability Cluster, in collaboration with the Food & Drink Wales Insight Programme.

The conference aims to enable businesses to improve their sustainability in areas of highest interest to consumers.

To achieve this, an interactive mix of activities and networking opportunities will be offered.

The conference seeks to expand business knowledge across market insights, consumer trends, and buyer Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It will also highlight how the Welsh Government is working to enhance the environmental performance of the food and drink industry.

Examples of successful sustainability improvements made by businesses will also be showcased.

As part of the conference, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the Carbon Reduction Plan Pilot Programme.

This programme is designed to support businesses to establish their carbon emissions baseline and develop practical carbon reduction plans.

Mark Grant, Food & Drink Wales Sustainability Cluster lead, said: "We are thrilled to launch the first Sustainability Conference in Wales.

"We have many great speakers with extensive knowledge and experience in the industry joining us, so it promises to be a beneficial event for all food and drink businesses and professionals in Wales.

"It will be a great chance for the industry to come together at this unique event to discuss and tackle sustainability."

The Food & Drink Wales Sustainability Cluster, launched in January 2020, is committed to supporting and developing sustainable business practices within the agri-food industry in Wales.

The cluster currently has more than 100 producer members and collaborates with 60 government bodies, academic organisations and support organisations, functioning as a central hub for the industry.

The conference will bring together experts, trade and policymakers to explore the latest consumer insights from leading organisations such as Kantar, IGD and The Food People.

Fiona Powell, IGD head of sustainability, said: "I am delighted to be a part of the Food & Drink Wales Sustainability Conference where I will give an overview of how sustainable packaging is evolving, with some key insights on the current progress of environmental labelling in the UK.

"This will give the SME delegates insight as to what they can be planning for within their own businesses over the medium term."

To register for the Food & Drink Wales Sustainability Conference, interested participants can visit the event's Eventbrite page.