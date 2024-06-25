Detectives want to speak to Caine Morse and Zulfkar Sheblan about an alleged conspiracy to source and supply large quantities of heroin and cocaine into Newport and Cardiff.

Caine Morse is aged between 20 and 25 and has links to Cardiff and Dubai.

Sheblan, nicknamed Ziddy, is aged between 30 and 35, 5ft 10in tall and has links to Cardiff, London and Dubai.

MORE NEWS: Dealer caught selling cocaine at music festival when drugs fell out of his bag

To qualify for the reward, £1,000 in the case of each suspect, information must be given directly to CrimeStoppers.

This can be done via the charity's anonymous online form or by calling 0800 555 111.