The once-in-a-generation reforms, known as Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act, will strengthen democracy in Wales according to officials.

The legislation gained Royal Assent on June 24, having been passed by Members of the Senedd in May.

The new law will give the Senedd more capacity to scrutinise policies, laws, spending plans, and hold the Welsh Government to account.

In regards to the changes, 96 members will be elected using a fully proportional system, with all candidates named on ballot papers.

Beginning in 2026, there will be 16 constituencies across Wales, each electing six members.

These members and candidates will need to be residents in Wales.

Senedd elections will be held every four years from 2026 onwards.

The Act will be reviewed after the 2026 election.

First Minister Vaughan Gething spoke about the landmark moment, saying: "This is an historic moment for democracy in Wales.

"During 25 years of Welsh devolution the Senedd gained greater responsibilities, including law-making and tax-varying powers, but its capacity did not keep pace and that had to change.

"These once-in-a-generation reforms will redress that imbalance to create a modern Senedd that better reflects 21st century Wales."

Counsel general Mick Antoniw added: "Wales is currently the most under-represented country in the UK.

"This landmark legislation will strengthen our democracy to better serve people in Wales, both in the Senedd and in our local communities across Wales."

He stated that the Act was 'forged in the fires of the Senedd’s scrutiny' to ensure the Welsh Parliament has the capacity to serve citizens well.