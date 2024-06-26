NFU Cymru, following a successful wellies display earlier this year on the steps of the Senedd, decided to donate the pairs of children’s wellingtons to charity.

More than 100 pairs of these were given to the Stephens and George Centenary Charitable Trust, which operates the Dowlais Community Centre in Merthyr Tydfil.

The donation was a part of NFU Cymru's Welsh Farming Week celebrations and included contributors such as NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader, NFU Cymru Poultry Board chairman Richard Williams, and NFU Cymru county adviser Stella Owen.

The wellies were initially collected by NFU Cymru for a symbolic display on the Senedd steps in March.

The display represented the 5,500 jobs in jeopardy within the farming sector if the Sustainable Farming Scheme proceeded in its current form.

The union vowed to donate the 5,500 pairs of wellingtons to charitable causes in Africa, with delivery due shortly.

However, such was the response to the appeal that NFU Cymru received more than the 5,500 pairs originally solicited, leading the union to donate the additional pairs to good causes in Wales, including the Stephens and George Centenary Charitable Trust.

Established 14 years ago, the trust aims to improve literacy rates among young people across Merthyr Tydfil and to make books easily accessible.

Today, the trust's role encompasses community outreach in schools, reading help, a baby bookworm project, and more.

It also manages after-school and holiday clubs with a #nophonesorcomputers policy prioritising unplugged activities that promote creativity, social interaction, and physical activity.

Ms Reader said: "As part of NFU Cymru I get to meet some incredible people and organisations both in and outside the farming industry and this was no exception.

"The work that the staff and volunteers of the Stephens and George Charitable Trust do for the young people in their community is heartwarming to see, and the fact that we have been able to donate some of the wellies our members donated to us to them, will make such a difference to the users of their service."

Charity administrator, Amanda Williams, expressed her gratitude for NFU Cymru's donation. She said: "I’d like to thank NFU Cymru for their generous donation of wellies.

"We plan to pass on these wellies to those who need them at an upcoming event so they can get involved in outdoor activities without adding financial pressure to their parents."

Mr Williams said: "It was an absolute pleasure to visit the Dowlais Community Centre to drop off these wellies.

"Seeing the passion the staff and volunteers have for their jobs and the children they work with was an inspiration and I would urge everyone to have a look at their website to learn more about their projects and upcoming events."