Dunelm, a UK homewares retailer, is opening a Pausa café in their Cwmbran store on Thursday, June 27, following calls from the local community.

Sam Thomas, store manager at Dunelm Cwmbran, said: "We've had daily feedback from customers asking 'where is our café?'

Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Team at Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

"Because of the demand and after obviously listening to the customer feedback and trying to be right for the local area, we've now decided to open one."

When asked what customers can expect if they visit the store, Mr Thomas, 32, described the café as "quite a fresh vibrant area, there's lots of comfy seating, some of the things that are on display are the things we sell so customers can get a real kind of taste for what we do, which is good.

"It's the same with our crockery - all our plates and cups are a really nice quality, which matches what we sell in store, so again they can kind of get a good feel for it."

Dunelm Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Dunelm Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Food at Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Offers

For every £4 spent by an adult, kids eat free all day, every day.

Unlike other high street cafes, store manager Mr Thomas, said they will be offering "full English breakfasts, toasties, pastries, soups and more.

Kids eat free offer (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Cheesecake (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Cakes and doughnuts (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

On average, customers can expect to spend around £4 for a coffee and donut meal deal or a jacket potato and drink for £5.

"There's lots of deals and they change all the time as well, so we constantly evolve our menu," said Mr Thomas.

Full English breakfast deal (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

More offers at Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Community Hub

The café hopes to become a community hub in the future to allow "people to feel welcome".

Mr Thomas, said: "We offer the café out as a free space for local groups and organisations.

"We have things like cross stitch groups, young mother and baby groups, arts and crafts sessions, all of which are either run by colleagues in-store or local businesses that are external that want to come in, we offer that space for free whenever it is available."

Dunelm Community poster (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

"There's a few posters around the store where customers who are feeling uneasy or overwhelmed or vulnerable, can go and take a seat in the cafe and they don't need to buy anything, they can just use the space as an area to sit down and we can call them taxi if they need it or call a family member to come and collect them if they need that as well."

Opening the café

Staff within the store are bringing in a balloon arch, doing a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a goody bag giveaway for the first 30 customers at the store on Thursday morning.

Calls are also being made to have someone in the local community cut the ribbon, nominated by Dunelm Pausa Cafe's Facebook followers.

Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Counter (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

On this, Mr Thomas said: "Someone that's from the community or just needs a bit of a recognition can be our official ribbon cutter, so they'll come in and open it officially. They get a £30 gift card, a goody bag and a free meal for two."

Sam Thomas explained this is "a bit of a thank you back to the community," along with opening public toilets.

New toilets (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

Sam said: "Due to customer demand, we have addressed the lack of loos in Cwmbran, including baby change, accessible & male/female."

The opening day for the Dunelm Pausa Café will be Thursday, June 27 at 9am.