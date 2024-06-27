A HOMEOWNER has been given the okay to place 1.5 metre high gates with pillars at the entrance to his home.
Daniel Harrod asked Torfaen Borough Council for confirmation he could put the gates up at his home on Avondale Road in Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran without having to make an application for planning permission.
The planning department has now issued a certificate to confirm the gates are a lawful as they are considered a permitted development and his plans show while they will be alongside the pavement they will be set back from the edge of the highway.
