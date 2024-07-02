If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

Ribena is a big girl with a lot of love to give. At around a year old, she arrived with a litter of 10-week-old pups. We have found her to be friendly towards people although she can be a little hesitant at times. Ribena enjoys her toys and food which should help toward all of her training needs. We feel it would benefit Ribena to live with another dog.

Astrid is a loveable seven-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross. She arrived in our care as a heavily pregnant stray. Her babies have now all flown the nest and it is Astrid's turn for a happy ever after! She is currently in foster doing very well and is currently used to being left up to two hours maximum. She would ideally prefer her new home to have owners around for majority of the day. She can live with children eight years old and above who are used to dogs.

Blanche is a very shy girl but comes to life in the company of other dogs. She will need to be rehomed with at least one other resident dog. Blanche's new owners will need to be patient with her to allow her to explore at her own pace. She can live with children aged 14-plus providing they can give her space initially. Blanche is already getting to grips with her house training but may need some help moving to a new environment.

Loki will need a patient family without young children. Loki gets all his confidence from other dogs so must be rehomed with at least one other dog. Loki is still very unsure of direct contact with humans and although is beginning to learn to trust this has taken a lot of patience with his foster family. After a settling in period Loki has now built up to being left while his foster family are out at work. He has also mastered his house training.

Nemo prefers to do things at his own pace. He has a soft spot for toys and treats, which are great ways to build a bond and reveal his affectionate side. He would thrive in a calm environment where he can have his own space to unwind. A home with a secure private garden would be ideal. He prefers not to be left alone for long periods, so needs owners that can build up any time he is left alone gradually. Due to his independent nature, he's best suited to an adult-only household.