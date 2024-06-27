PLANNERS have given the thumbs-up for an extension to a semi-detached home in a Cwmbran cul-de-sac.
Applicant Luke Davies intends adding a two-storey extension to the north side of his three-bedroom home in The Pastures, Llanyravon and a single storey extension at the back.
An existing garage will be demolished with two off-road parking spaces created in the front garden and the house extended to five bedrooms.
Planners who considered the impact of the extensions on the neighbouring property and street scene agreed it could be approved.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here