Three places which serve food, such as schools and restaurants, were awarded a '5' in their most recent food hygiene inspections.

Located on Bryn Celyn Road in Cwmbran, Pontnewydd Primary School recently had their food hygiene inspection and were awarded a '5' for food hygiene.

The school offers a varied food menu for the pupils, which changes on a weekly basis. Separate menus are given to children with allergies or intolerances.

Pontnewydd Primary School (Image: Google)

In their food hygiene report, the school was awarded 'Very Good' for their hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

This refers to their hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, as well as the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

The school was given a score of 'Good' for their management of food safety, which references the system or checks which are in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Address: Bryn Celyn Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, NP44 1JW

Brown Bears Coffee House was given top marks in its latest food hygiene inspection, with the rating released on Monday, June 17.

Winners of the Best Welsh Coffee Shop award in 2024, the café, located on The Parade in Cwmbran, received scores of 'Good' throughout the inspection report.

Brown Bears Coffee House (Image: Newsquest)

The coffee house was given 'Good' for hygienic food handling, 'Good' for the cleanliness of their facilities and building, and a 'Good' for their management of food safety.

Address: 5 The Parade, Cwmbran, NP44 1QR

Caring premises Poppies Day Nursery, located on Maesderwen Road in Pontypool, was also given top in its latest food hygiene inspection, with the rating released on Friday, June 14.

Poppies Day Nursery has said the following on its website: "At Poppies we have 8 different garden areas ranging from herb gardens to bird watching areas, sensory gardens and several play areas.

"Children are able to develop educationally through numerous opportunities for imaginative play, storytelling in our decked area and through playing in their mud kitchen and growing and caring for fruit and vegetables."

Poppies Day Nursery (Image: Google)

Though they received a rating of 'Very Good' by the inspectors, the Food Standards Agency wrote in their report that the day nursery had 'Good' standards in relations to hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and its management of food safety.

Address: Maesderwen House, Maesderwen Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool, NP4 5LE