The gardens will be showcasing the work of garden owners and raising funds for the National Garden Scheme (NGS). Benefiting from the warm summer weather, these gardens range from small urban plots to grand country houses.

The common thread among all is the wonderful display of flora and fauna, a testament to the dedication of enthusiastic garden owners.

One of the fresh additions this year is the Caerphilly Miners Community Climate Change Garden.

This community space aims at promoting carbon reduction, along with biodiversity, health and wellness.

It showcases an array of drought-tolerant plants, encompassing grasses and perennials.

Another must-visit is Mione, a paradise for plant enthusiasts.

With its varied plant tapestry, rambling roses, and arbours, it also hosts a wildlife pond.

Not to mention, it offers views of the Skirrid.

Two standout gardens that don't feature in the yellow book are Llanover House and Treowen.

With 15 acres filled with champion trees and two arboreta, the historic Llanover House has been in the same family since 1792.

Treowen, on the outskirts of Monmouth, is another worthy candidate opening for the first time.

This imposing manor house also doubles as a movie set and offers visitors a tranquil escape to the countryside.

The NGS has garnered a reputation as the UK's most cherished charitable open garden scheme.

It offers gardeners at every stage the opportunity to explore some of the best private gardens in the country.

Many of these gardens open at various times during the year, allowing visitors to observe the changing seasons.

In addition to these exclusive peeks, the visit offers practical advice from owners that can be implemented in visitors’ own gardens.

Some even sell plants, allowing visitors to take a memento home.

In 2023, the NGS reported more than £3.4million donations to beneficiary health charities, collected via admissions, teas and cake sales.

Furthermore, the NGS will spotlight a mini show garden at the Royal Welsh Show at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells from July 22-25, 2024.

To explore the various gardens in Gwent and across the UK throughout the year, visit findagarden.ngs.org.uk.

For a visit to Little Caerlicyn, Langstone, Newport, visit on June 29 or 30 between 10am and 4pm. Mione, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny (10.30am - 5pm) and Treowen, Wonastow Monmouth (2pm - 6pm), consider visiting on June 30.

Other interesting gardens include Llanover House, Llanover Abergavenny opening on July 5, from 1-4pm with an £8 entry fee.

For a complete list and the most up-to-date information on garden tours, including the entry price, visit the National Garden Scheme website.