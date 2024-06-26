Sum 41 have released details of their UK farewell tour, ‘Tour of the Setting Sum,’ set to hit stages this October and November.

The tour will include performances at notable venues such as OVO Arena Wembley in London, Co-op Live in Manchester and Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, before culminating at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on November 2.

Support will come from The Bronx.

Sum 41 ignited excitement amongst fans with their dynamic performance at Download Festival 2024 earlier this month.

The setlist, packed with their greatest hits, offered a glimpse into what audiences can expect from the band's final UK tour.

Fans can secure tickets in a presale event, starting June 25 at 10am, followed by a general sale on June 28 at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased through LiveNation.co.uk.

Sum 41, renowned for chart-topping hits such as ‘Fat Lip,' 'In Too Deep,' and ‘Still Waiting,' announced the end of their career earlier this year after releasing their eighth and final studio album, 'Heaven :x: Hell'. The band will disband following their farewell tour, giving fans one final opportunity to witness their electrifying performances.

Looking back at the band’s storied 27-year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with more than 15 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.

Sum 41 will be ending their final UK tour in Cardiff. (Image: Good As Gold)